Germany, Uzbekistan sign migration pact

Germany signed an agreement with Uzbekistan on migration Sunday.

The German Interior Ministry said in a statement that the deal, signed during Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Uzbekistan, aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

It focuses on enabling the migration of skilled labor from the Central Asian nation to Germany while also facilitating the return of immigrants who do not have the legal right to remain in Germany.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized the importance of implementing effective measures for returning those without legal stay rights, which plays a crucial role in controlling irregular migration.

Faeser noted that the agreement establishes solid regulations to address this issue. In addition, she highlighted that Germany offers opportunities in the job market as well as in education and higher education for qualified workers from Uzbekistan, acknowledging the urgent need for well-trained and skilled labor from abroad in many sectors.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Scholz said the agreement serves as a model for similar agreements that Germany intends to pursue with other countries worldwide.

The agreement aims to simplify migration procedures for the workforce needed to support the growth of the German economy.

Scholz also emphasized that streamlined, non-bureaucratic procedures are being established for those required to return to their home countries.

Germany has signed similar agreements with Kenya, Georgia, India, Colombia and Morocco.