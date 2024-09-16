Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

in Pakistan surged to an all-time high on Monday, following a significant rise in international rates. The price of 24-karat gold per tola skyrocketed by Rs1,700, reaching an unprecedented Rs268,000 in the local market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram 24-karat gold also saw a major increase of Rs1,458, settling at Rs229,760.

This surge in local mirrors global trends, where the international market price of gold rose by $10, reaching $2,587 per ounce.

In contrast, silver prices remained unchanged, standing steady at Rs2,950 per tola.