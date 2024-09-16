Governance Challenges

The supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law is the foremost guarantee of a democratic society in the world, but in Pakistan, they have only been applied to political discourse. The ruling leadership occasionally claims constitutional supremacy and its implementation, yet they are suffering from a crisis of constitutional validity – a crisis of their own making, which is being exacerbated rather than alleviated by constitutional amendments and legislation, while asserting that this is being done for the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law.

Ever since the coalition government took office, it has undertaken constitutional amendments in the interests of itself and its supporters rather than for the welfare of the people, and it appears to be in a hurry to enact laws. The legislation the government wants to introduce in the coming days is being declared to be in conflict with the constitution, but the government remains adamant that it will continue to legislate despite not having a majority. For this, every vote of the members is invaluable for the government, and an enormous price is being set for this vote. Alongside this, a series of meetings are also taking place, and disgruntled parliamentarians are being praised and reconciled. The President and the Prime Minister are also very active because their interests are tied to the issue, and without it, their government does not seem likely to advance further.

The government is attempting to safeguard itself, and those who brought it in are also supporting it. However, the opposition is being coerced and convinced to assist the administration in passing the legislation, while Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said unequivocally that he would not support any constitutional amendments and will remain in the opposition. If Maulana Fazlur Rehman makes a decision that contradicts the government’s expectations during the legislative process, this law would be rendered ineffective. Therefore, the government is quietly engaged in making alternative arrangements in one form or another. Nevertheless, they are trying their utmost to get the required number of votes for the legislation with the cooperation and assistance of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The President and Prime Minister had earlier visited his residence, and in this meeting, assurances were given of shared benefits. After these sessions, everyone’s faces were filled with triumph, but whether these assurances hold true, only time will tell.

Given the political and economic vortex that the country is currently in, if the constitutional and legal crisis persists, the challenges will worsen rather than improve. Therefore, the government should refrain from tampering with the constitution and the law and must avoid turning the minority into a majority by force. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is absolutely right in stating that these amendments and legislation will fall on the government tomorrow, so they should proceed with caution, and such legislation should not be enacted. However, the government is not heeding well-wishers or looking ahead; its ears and eyes are fixed on those who brought them in, and their orders are being obeyed. If this continues, the government will have to bear the consequences.

The government should learn a lesson from what the opposition is suffering today, but there is no tradition of learning, nor is anyone learning from past failures. The same old mistakes are being repeated. How long will this disregard for the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law continue?

The only path to the progress and development of this country lies in the supremacy of the constitution and the law, and every class must consider itself subordinate to them. The need of the hour is for people from all walks of life to renew their pledge to abide by the constitution and the law and avoid tampering with them for personal interests. It is not difficult to predict the outcome if such individuals continue to foster conflict, as no one is beyond the constitution and the law, nor should they be. Only by adhering to this principle can the country emerge from political, economic, and administrative crises, because every dark night has a bright dawn.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmentalist. She covers human rights and politico-environmental issues. She tweets @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com