Govt concentrating to protect Islamic culture, says Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bukhari has said the government is concentrating to protect the Islamic culture and historic values in order to disseminate it in the coming generations for promoting healthy and noble society. She was talking to media persons on the occasion of inaugurating calligraphy exhibition at Faisalabad Arts Council in connection with the celebrations of Rabi-ul-Awwal here on Sunday. She said that a comprehensive strategy has been chalked out to utilise social media for promotion of soft image of Punjab. In this connection, arts councils were also directed to prepare out-of-box programs whereas the universities would arrange various events in collaboration with dramatic societies to include the young generation in art and culture programs. She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was taking keen interest in the public welfare and betterment programs besides focusing on health and education sector. She said that Chief Minister Punjab and launched an accountability mechanism for the officials and officers of government departments and strict action was being taking against negligent, lethargic and delinquent elements without any discrimination. She said that the Punjab government on special direction of the Chief Minister provided huge relief to the electricity consumers.