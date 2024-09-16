Monday, September 16, 2024
Govt faces hard time over majority issue

Imran Mukhtar
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The PML-N-led coalition faced challenges on Sunday as it struggled to introduce the proposed constitutional package in the Senate due to a lack of the required two-thirds majority. The government twice delayed the Senate session to buy time for securing the necessary votes, eventually scheduling the meeting for 10pm, though it never convened. Originally set for 4pm, the session was pushed to 7pm, and then delayed by another three hours.

The Senate Secretariat has not issued a notification for a new session, and the government continues to seek consensus from key allies, particularly Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), whose five Senate votes are crucial for passing the constitutional amendments. JUI-F has expressed reservations, particularly regarding the proposal to extend the retirement age of judges, which remains a sticking point in the negotiations.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani approved the expansion of the Special Parliamentary Committee with the inclusion of 13 senators to facilitate detailed discussions on the draft constitutional amendment bill.

