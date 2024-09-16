Govt slashes petrol price by Rs10/litre

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Sunday reduced the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13.06 per litre, respectively for the next fortnightly of September.

Similarly, the price of Kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs 11.15 per litre, while Light Diesel Oil has been reduced by Rs 12.12 per litre for the last fortnightly of September (16 Sept to 30 Sept). Oil & Ges Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumers prices of petroleum products, based on the price variations in the international market. The prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight, starting from 16 September 2024, said a notification issued by the Finance Division.

The decrease in the petroleum products prices is mainly due to a drop in its prices in the international market.

Following the decrease of Rs 10 per litre, the price of petrol will go down to Rs 249.1 per litre from Rs259.1 per litre, while, the price of high speed diesel will reduce to Rs 249.69 per litre from the existing Rs262.75 per litre.

After the cut of Rs 11.15 per litre Kerosene oil will go down to Rs 158.47 per litre from the existing Rs169.62 per litre and with the reduction of Rs 12.12 per litre light speed diesel will go down to Rs 141.93 per litre from the existing Rs154.05 per litre.

This was fourth consecutive cut in oil prices. The price of crude oil had dropped in the international market to about $70 per barrel from around $79 per barrel during the first fortnightly of September.

Notably, for the first fortnightly of September 2024, the Federal Government had reduced the price of Petrol Rs1.86 per litre and HSD by Rs 3.32 per litre. For the first fortnightly of August also, the government had slashed the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel by Rs 6.17 per litre and 10.86 per litre respectively.

Similarly, for the second fortnightly the price of petrol was slashed by Rs8.47 per litre while the price of HSD was reduced by Rs 6.70 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from September 16, till further revision.