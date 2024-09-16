Monday, September 16, 2024
Grand Ulema conference in Hangu backs Pakistan Army's fight against Fitna Al Khawarij

Web Desk
4:40 PM | September 16, 2024
A grand Ulema conference took place in Hangu, drawing a significant gathering of religious scholars, leaders from minority communities, and students from various seminaries. The conference became a platform for expressing nationwide support for the Pakistan Army's ongoing operation against Fitna Al Khawarij.

The participants, including prominent Ulema and religious figures, collectively reaffirmed their commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with the nation's security forces. The Ulema expressed deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and praised the unwavering resolve shown in safeguarding the nation.

In their addresses, the religious leaders emphasized the importance of unity in confronting elements that threaten peace and stability. They called on the nation to remain steadfast in supporting the military's efforts to eliminate such extremist forces and restore harmony.

The participants voiced their full support for the operation and underscored the critical role of religious scholars in guiding the nation toward a peaceful and prosperous future.

The conference concluded with a united message: the nation stands firm with its armed forces in the fight against all forms of terrorism, honoring the sacrifices made to ensure a secure Pakistan.

