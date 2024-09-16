Hamid Khan rejects constitutional amendments, calls for lawyers' movement on Sept 19

Senior lawyer Hamid Khan has rejected the constitutional package and amendments proposed by the government and announced the launch of a lawyers' movement on September 19 at a Lawyers Convention at the Lahore High Court. He expressed his views during a press conference outside the Supreme Court today, accompanied by prominent lawyer activists.

"We reject the constitutional package. The drama unfolding in this country over the past few days is the worst we’ve witnessed. They will have to walk over our dead bodies to pass this package through the illegitimate Form 47 parliament," Hamid Khan stated.

Khan emphasized that the Supreme Court, along with the High Courts, is the sole constitutional authority and firmly rejected any Federal Constitutional Court running parallel to the Supreme Court. He urged all lawyers to gather in Lahore on September 19 for the Lawyers Convention to kick-start a movement.

Hamid Khan also demanded that the Federal Government appoint Senior Puisne Judge Mansoor Ali Shah as the Chief Justice of Pakistan starting October 26. "We will not accept anyone else as Chief Justice. They are gravely mistaken if they believe they can constitute a panel of five to decide the next CJP."

Addressing the establishment's allies, he warned, "Do not underestimate the power of the black coats." He further added, "While politicians may switch parties, lawyers stand united in defense of the Constitution."

Lawyer activist Ikram Chaudhry echoed Khan's sentiments, accusing the establishment, civil bureaucracy, and corrupt politicians of conspiring to dismantle Pakistan's judiciary and constitutional supremacy through the proposed amendments. He called on the judiciary to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

Rabia Bano, Vice President of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, accused General Asim Munir, Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, and the illegitimate Form 47 government of being behind these amendments. She urged the public to resist these changes and stand against inflation, unemployment, and the unconstitutional government.

Lawyer activist Shokat Hayat insisted that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah must be appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan on October 26, citing the protection of this legal principle under the 18th Amendment. He highlighted the financial struggles of lawyers, noting that 90% live in rented houses and pay higher utility bills than rent.

Ghulam Mustafa Kanjwal, another lawyer activist, declared the constitutional package unconstitutional and affirmed that the lawyers of Pakistan would oppose it as they did against the Legal Framework Order (LFO) and General Musharraf's regime in 2007.