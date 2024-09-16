Monday, September 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hidayatullah elected Senate panel chairman

Hidayatullah elected Senate panel chairman
NEWS WIRE
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Senator Hidayatullah Khan was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Narcotics Control. Senator Hidayatullah Khan was nominated for the position by Senator Ashraf Ali Jatoi and seconded by Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan. In his remarks, the newly elected Chairman thanked the committee members for their confidence in him and assured them of his commitment to work as a team to combat the growing menace of narcotics in the country. The committee members congratulated Senator Hidayatullah, expressing their confidence in his leadership and extending full support for the smooth functioning of the committee. The meeting was attended by Senators Abdul Shakoor Khan, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Mir Dostain Khan Domki, and Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1726372881.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024