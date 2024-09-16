Monday, September 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hot forecast for Lahore

APP
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Saturday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate upper parts of Pakistan. Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Noorpur Thal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Kasur, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang. Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms may occur in Pothohar region. Isolated rains are also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Bhakkar. Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 32-34°C on Saturday and 34-36°C on Sunday. Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places.

Sufism begins journey in South Punjab with spark of divine love

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024