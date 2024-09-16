Monday, September 16, 2024
'I hate Taylor Swift,' Trump says days after her Harris endorsement

Anadolu
1:13 PM | September 16, 2024
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Sunday that he dislikes pop superstar Taylor Swift.

I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

His remarks came days after Swift endorsed Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the upcoming Nov. 5 election following a debate between Trump and Harris on Tuesday night.

"She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote on Instagram. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

Harris’s campaign mocked Trump, releasing a rather longer Swift-related statement of its own on Sunday in which they referenced 28 Taylor Swift songs.

After Swift announced her support for Harris, hundreds of thousands of people rushed to the US website “vote.gov,” which provides official election information to the public.

Typhoon Bebinca slams Shanghai, displacing over 400,000 residents

Swift's Instagram post in support of Harris has received more than 10 million likes so far.

