JI launches post-monsoon fumigation campaign in Karachi

KARACHI - In the backdrop of multiple outbreaks in several areas of the mega city, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has inaugurated a post monsoon fumigation drive in order to address the issue of dengue, malaria and other diseases.

The JI leader inaugurated the drive outside Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Saturday. He was flanked by Alkhidmat Chief Executive Naveed Ali Baig, Executive Director Rashid Qureshi, Community Services Director Syed Qazi Sadaruddin and other office bearers.

The 15 day fumigation drive would cover all major areas of the mega city, said Monem Zafar while talking to the media ahead of inauguration. He said that the fumigation campaign will be carried out without any discrimination. At least 10 vehicles and a large number of Alkhidmat volunteers will be taking part in the campaign, he added. Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader further said that it was an obligation to the city mayor to ensure fumigation drives to avoid malaria and other outbreaks after rains in the megalopolis but the mayor has still been contemplating over the drive.

He further said that usually the fumigation campaign and other useful projects are carried out only in papers under the ruling regime of the Pakistan People Party (PPP).

The JI leader also shed light in detail on the projects being carried out by Alkhidmat, including hospitals, diagnostic centers, filter plants, schools and orphan centers.

He said that Alkhidmat has been serving the suffering humanity in all possible spheres despite its limited resources. He paid a rich tribute to volunteers and donors of the Pakistan’s largest nongovernmental organization.

He reminded the occupation mayor that his office was tasked constitutionally to take care of civic issues in the city. He asked them to ensure transparent dispensation of relief works for the needy people. Alkhidmat CEO Naveed Ali Baig also addressed the press conference ahead of the campaign’s inauguration. He said that Alkhidmat runs the fumigation campaign after monsoon season every year.