Jordan’s king taps his aide as new prime minister

Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday appointed Jaafar Hassan as the country’s new prime minister, the royal court said.

The move came hours after the government of Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh resigned following the Sept. 10 parliamentary elections, in which the opposition Islamic Action Front made large gains in the parliament.

Hassan is a former planning minister and the current head of King Abdullah’s office.

King Abdullah issued another decree appointing Alaa Batayneh as the head of his office, succeeding Hassan.

Hassan was the 14th prime minister during King Abdullah’s reign since he ascended the throne on Feb. 7, 1999.