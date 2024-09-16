Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal

Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for the three processions scheduled on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, Tuesday. To facilitate smooth traffic flow, commuters are advised to use alternative routes due to road closures along MA Jinnah Road and surrounding streets.

In observance of Eid Miladun Nabi, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the following diversions will be in effect:

Traffic from M Arkiani Chowk will be redirected to Chowrangi Road.

Traffic from the Empress Market area will be diverted onto Zaibunnisa Street.

Traffic from Aram Bagh light signal in Sharea Liaquat will be redirected towards Shaheen Complex.

Traffic coming from University Road will be redirected to Kashmir Road via Jail Flyover.

Traffic headed towards People’s Chowrangi will be rerouted to Saddar via Sharea Quaideen or Corridor-III.

Traffic from Guru Mandir will be diverted towards Central Jail.

Traffic from Lasbela will be prohibited from proceeding towards MA Jinnah Road.

The police urge all commuters to plan their routes accordingly to avoid congestion and ensure the smooth operation of the processions.