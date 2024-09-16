Monday, September 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi weather turns pleasant as sea breeze lowers heat intensity

INP
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The weather in Karachi turned pleasant with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures due to the influence of the sea breeze as winds were blowing at a speed of 20 to 25 kilometers per hour, providing relief from the recent heat.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level stands at 78%, contributing to the city’s pleasant conditions. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius earlier today.

Residents of Karachi can enjoy the cooler weather, though humidity remains high, ensuring that the atmosphere remains comfortable throughout the day. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. In the past 24 hours  Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in south/central Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Trump unhurt following shooting near Florida golf club

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Dera Ghazi Khan 16, Kasur 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 05, Pattan, Kalam, Drosh, Peshawar 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 01. Saturday’s recorded highest maximum temperatures (°C): Sibbi 40, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan, Sakrand, and Turbat 39

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1726372881.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024