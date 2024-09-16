Karachi weather turns pleasant as sea breeze lowers heat intensity

KARACHI - The weather in Karachi turned pleasant with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures due to the influence of the sea breeze as winds were blowing at a speed of 20 to 25 kilometers per hour, providing relief from the recent heat.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level stands at 78%, contributing to the city’s pleasant conditions. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius earlier today.

Residents of Karachi can enjoy the cooler weather, though humidity remains high, ensuring that the atmosphere remains comfortable throughout the day. Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind/thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. In the past 24 hours Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in south/central Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Dera Ghazi Khan 16, Kasur 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 05, Pattan, Kalam, Drosh, Peshawar 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 01. Saturday’s recorded highest maximum temperatures (°C): Sibbi 40, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan, Sakrand, and Turbat 39