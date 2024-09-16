Monday, September 16, 2024
Khawaja Asif announces constitutional amendment package in National Assembly

Web Desk
4:44 PM | September 16, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif, informed the National Assembly on Monday that a comprehensive Constitutional amendment package will be presented once complete consensus is achieved. Addressing the house, he revealed that a draft had been prepared to rectify constitutional imbalances, particularly concerning parliamentary powers, and to reverse the 19th Amendment.

He emphasized that the proposed amendments, including changes to Article 63-A and the establishment of constitutional courts, are not politically motivated but are aligned with the 2006 Charter of Democracy (CoD). Asif reiterated that the amendments aim to strengthen parliamentary supremacy, democracy, and judicial reforms to ensure speedy justice.

He stressed that the amendments do not serve the interests of any individual, government, or party, but seek to enhance the role of parliament in legislative and judicial matters, especially regarding the appointment of judges and the restoration of parliament's constitutional rights.

The minister concluded by stating that the government is committed to reinforcing the dignity and supremacy of parliament as enshrined in the Constitution.

