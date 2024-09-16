Monday, September 16, 2024
Lahore Press Club organises Seerat conference today

September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Press Club will organise a Seerat Conference in its Nisar Osmani Auditorium to mark Eid-e-Millad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at 2PM today (Monday). Press Club President Arshad Ansari will preside over the conference, while Madinah-based Islamic scholar Dr Ahmad Ali Siraj would address. World famous Naat poet Syed Salman Geelani will also be there. Dr Ahmad Ali Siraj will also address a Milad conference at the mosque of Journalist Colony after sunset on the same day. In the Seerat conference, a collective prayer will also be offered for the forgiveness of the late members of the Lahore Press Club and their loved ones. The LPC secretary has requested all members to participate in the event.

