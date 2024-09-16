Lahore traffic police launch campaign to combat smog in provincial capital

The Lahore Traffic Police has initiated a public outreach campaign to tackle the growing smog problem in Punjab’s capital. In a statement, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) urged citizens to play an active role by reporting vehicles emitting excessive smoke. Residents can submit videos and photos of these vehicles via WhatsApp at the dedicated number 0304-2222089.

To encourage public participation, the CTO announced that contributors to this effort would be awarded certificates of appreciation.

This campaign follows a June ruling by the Lahore High Court (LHC), in which Justice Shahid Karim's bench ordered the police to impound vehicles that emit excessive smoke in a bid to reduce smog in the city. The LHC's intervention came in response to petitions calling for measures to address the environmental hazard. The court also instructed the motorway police to crack down on the burning of crop stubble, a significant contributor to the smog problem, warning of contempt of court proceedings for non-compliance.

Smog in Lahore

The smog in Lahore is primarily caused by emissions from vehicles, industrial smoke, and the burning of crop residue. These factors combine to create dense smog during the early days of winter, resulting in respiratory issues and other health problems for residents. In recent years, Punjab has been severely impacted by these weather conditions, particularly at the onset of winter.