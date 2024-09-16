Monday, September 16, 2024
Law Minister initiates dialogue on constitutional package in Parliament

Web Desk
9:38 PM | September 16, 2024
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced on Monday that discussions with parliamentary parties in both the Senate and National Assembly have begun regarding a proposed constitutional package.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he emphasized the importance of consensus-building on the document and called on opposition parties to offer constructive suggestions instead of unwarranted criticism, assuring that their inputs would be considered.

Tarar underscored that the Parliament retains the prerogative to legislate within the constitutional framework and that the proposed package aims to establish a judicial commission aligned with the spirit of the 18th Amendment, empowering it to assess high court judges' performance.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar stressed the need for a collaborative atmosphere during discussions, urging the opposition to work together for the nation's welfare. Shahida Begum of JUI (F) affirmed her party's support for positive legislation, calling for a united approach.

MQM's Dr. Farooq Sattar proposed that strengthening local governments be incorporated into the package.

Other contributors to the discussion included Asad Qaiser and Mahmood Achakzai.

Web Desk

Newsletter Subscription

