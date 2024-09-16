Monday, September 16, 2024
Lesco detects 1,000 electricity pilferers in Muridke

NEWS WIRE
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Lahore Electric Supply  Company (LESCO) inspection teams of Muridke Division have detected 1,000 electricity pilferers during a grand anti-power theft operation. According to the company’s spokesperson here Sunday, the operation against electricity thieves is going on vigorously in the entire LESCO region under the direction of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider. LESCO teams are conducting day and night operations against electricity thieves. In this regard, a search operation was conducted in the village of Vandala Nisar under the supervision of X-En Muridke. During the operation, the inspection team found that hundreds of people including the village Numberdar Chaudhry Sadaqat Khokhar were stealing electricity by illegal hooking on LESCO transmission lines. The team seized the wires used in electricity theft. The LESCO authorities filed cases against 1,000 electricity thieves and also charged them 132,8000 units in terms of detection bills.

Peshawar: Ancestral abode of subcontinent cinema legends

