Monday, September 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man booked, arrested for harassing polio workers

APP
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Jamshoro district police have booked and arrested a person for allegedly speaking in a harsh and threatening tone with the polio workers at a government health dispensary in RBB colony Jamshoro. The FIR was registered on the state’s complaint by ASI Nawaz Rahujo after the health workers showed reluctance to become complainant in the case.According to the complainant, Abdul Baqi Pathan brought his children to the dispensary for a medical checkup. He told that during that visit the polio workers tried to administer polio drops to his children but Pathan resisted and resorted to abusive and threatening language.He added that a video of the incident was also recorded and shared on social media.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1726372881.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024