Monday, September 16, 2024
Man electrocuted in mishap

September 16, 2024
BUREWALA  -  A man was electrocuted in a tragic incident occurred in the outskirts of Burewala on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 26-year-old motorcycle mechanic lost his life after being electrocuted by overhead power lines. The victim, identified as Mohsin Sial resident of the village of 523/EB. He was standing at the roof of his under-construction house when he accidentally came into contact with exposed electric wires. The deceased was the sole breadwinner of his family and  father of a young child, leaving his family devastated by the loss.

