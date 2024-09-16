Marriyum Aurangzeb commends PM Shehbaz for bringing economic stability

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-N’s (PML-N) Information Secretary, Marriyum Aurangzeb has praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for bringing economic stability to the country after several years. In a statement, she stated that the youth must understand why the economic indicators begin to improve as soon as the PML-N government comes into power. With the PML-N’s governance, inflation starts to decrease historically, and the public begins to receive relief.

She noted that the historic reduction in inflation from 38 percent to 9.6 percent is nothing short of a miracle. The decrease in the interest rate (policy rate) from 22 percent to 17.5 percent is proof of successful economic policies, while, for the last five years, incompetent, inefficient, and conspiratorial mafias played with the economy, causing its destruction and making the country more expensive.

The senior provincial minister stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the help of God, made decisions in the national interest that saved the country from default. Whenever Pakistan Muslim League-N comes into power, God bestows His blessings. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is turning the tide of economic storms, Alhamdulillah. Successes on all fronts, including the economy, foreign affairs, and public relief, are proof that the PML-N and its leadership are the ones who bring progress to the country and its people. Marriyam Aurangzeb remarked that every decision made by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif is aimed at reducing inflation, and every decision by the Chief Minister of Punjab is for public relief. After the decrease in inflation, the 4% reduction in the interest rate is a testament to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work, honesty, and sound economic policies. She further added that the PML-N had promised to bring inflation to single digits in the first year, a goal they achieved in just six months. The stock exchange has reached a historic peak of 80,000 points, and within six months, the overall reduction in interest rates by 4.5 percent marks a significant economic achievement.