Maryam pays tribute to sacrifices of pro-democratic leaders

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday paid tribute to the sacrifices of all pro-democratic leaders, including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, rendered for the protection of democracy.

“Long Live Democracy, Long Live Pakistan,” said the chief minister in her message on International Day of Democracy.

Madam chief minister said that it was the PML-N that took Pakistan on the path of development by upholding democratic values. “Democracy is indispensable for the development of Pakistan and prosperity of its people,” she added.

The CM stated that economic and political stability can only be achieved by having a vigorous democratic set-up. She highlighted that democracy is not just a form of government, it is a concept of people’s power, rights and service. She noted that democracy empowers people to make their own decisions through their representatives. Madam chief minister said that the development and prosperity of a country hinges on its democratic stability. “Only the system of democracy shows the way forward.” She underscored that democracy is the guarantee of social justice and means of public prosperity.

MoU signed for construction of first modern vegetable market in Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday witnessed the signing of an MoU between Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) for the construction of Pakistan’s first modern and innovative vegetable and fruit market in Lahore.

She directed the authorities concerned to complete the project in 18 months, and make it Asia’s best vegetable & fruit market. She said she will lay the foundation of this modern and innovative vegetable and fruit market in Lahore soon. “We are determined to save people from inflation,” she observed.

Madam chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that this modern and innovative vegetable and fruit market spread over 300 acres of land in Lahore’s Kala Khatai area, will have world class infrastructure, and will be made an export hub. There will be access for traffic from all sides. Trucks and vehicles will be able to reach the market directly from GT Road Gujranwala and Lahore Sialkot Motorway. She was also briefed that for the convenience of laborers and shopkeepers, metro bus and speedo bus routes will be extended till Kala Khatai Sabzi Mandi. The CM was apprised that cold storage will also be built for the vegetables that are in short supply in the market, especially tomatoes and onions, to ensure their availability for people at affordable prices at all times.