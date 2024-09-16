Matric exams: BISE Bahawalpur reschedules Sept 17 papers

BAHAWALPUR - The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur has rescheduled the second annual Matriculation examination papers, which were to be held on Sept 17, 2024. According to a press release, issued by the BISE Bahawalpur office here, the papers have been rescheduled due to Eid Milad-un-Nabi, a public holiday falling on Tuesday, September 17. Now these papers would be conducted on Sept 19, 2024. The candidates should contact the BISE Bahawalpur office if they need any further information in this regard, added the press release.

Water filtration plant installed at QMC hostel

Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) Bahawalpur Principal Prof Dr Sofia Farrukh inaugurated the newly-installed water filtration plant at the girls hostel, here on Sunday. Speaking at the ceremony, she said water was a blessing of Allah Almighty and stressed the need not to waste clean drinking water ever. Being a health expert, she suggested that people should consume filtered water to save themselves from diseases.

“There are several water-borne diseases, which infect humans when they drink contaminated water,” she said and added that the QMC management had fulfilled its promise of providing filtered drinking water to students living in hostel.