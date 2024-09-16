Minister for upgradation of agri research station

Peshawar - Provincial Minister for Agriculture Major (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal on Sunday announced plans to upgrade the Ahmed Wala Agricultural Research Station in Karak District and to introduce the cultivation of saffron as an experimental crop in the region.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Honey Project at Ahmed Wala, Agricultural Research Station in Karak district, Barkwal said that a new agricultural policy was being prepared with an aim to increase agricultural production per hectare.

He said that cogent measures have been adopted from Chitral to Khyber and to DI Khan to increase the production of local crops. He said that the development of agriculture can make the province self-sufficient in food needs.

He also announced establishment of Dhaki Khajoor Sub Station and the establishment of Olive Nursery. He also distributed honey-cats and certificates to the participants who attended the training on Honey Management.

Director General Agriculture Extension Abdul Qayyum Khan, Senior Director Dr Dil Fayyaz Khan, Project Director Muhammad Younis Khan, Station Director Tahir Sajjad, Research Officers Dr Muhammad Ejaz Khan and Ashfaq Khan attended the ceremony.

Earlier, the minister was briefed regarding ongoing activities of Agriculture Department, especially training on Honey Production.