Minister orders tight security on Eid Milad

FAISALABAD - Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bukhari directed the police and local administration to ensure tight security and administrative arrangements on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Addressing a briefing at DC Office here on Sunday, she said that Milad was a prestigious occasion and the Punjab government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to facilitate the faithful at maximum extent to celebrate the event. She said that the government had also made arrangements to distribute ‘Halwa’ among the participants in Milad processions whereas foolproof security would be provided to Milad mahafil in addition to uninterrupted power supply on this occasion.

He directed the police to beef up security in sensitive areas and processions of Jhang Bazaar and Ghulam Muhammad Abad so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident. She also directed the officers of local administration and police department to keep close liaison with the members of Milad and peace committees to celebrate the Eid Milad in a most befitting manner.

She also ordered to decorate buildings of government departments with lighting and green buntings and flags. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir and City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil briefed the information minister.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bukhari visited Faisalabad Press Club (FPC) here on Sunday and promised to redress the problems being confronted by the journalist community on top priority basis.

During her visit to Faisalabad, she also went to FPC where she accorded a rousing reception. She said that journalism was a noble profession and the government would resolve problems of this sector on urgent basis. She also assured an annual grant of Rs.2.5 million for FPC in addition to addressing the issue of residential colony for local journalists.

President FPC Abdur Rehman briefed the information minister about role of press club and highlighted various issues. Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Culture MPA Shazia Rizwan and others were also present on the occasion.