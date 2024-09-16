Mosques, buildings decorated to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

SUKKUR - Buildings and homes in Sukkur is being decorated with colorful lights, flags, buntings and banners to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) with religious zeal and zest. Naat khawani and processions are being planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay tribute to the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) on his birth anniversary.

Banners and billboards containing information about different naat competitions are being displayed at different entrance points of streets and main roads across the Sukkur city. The district administration and police have also been directed to take extra security measures for avoiding any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, vendors have established a number of stalls at every nook and corner, offering banners, badges, stickers and flags inscribed with slogans paying respect and reverence to Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

A number of programmes are being chalked out to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) with great reverence and devotion. Like every year, the government and religious organisations have planned a number of activities to celebrate the annual event. Strict security arrangements would be made to ensure security of the processions of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW). The main procession of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) will start in the morning from Jamia Masjid Banded Road, Bhutta Road, in the city and after passing from different roads including Barrage road, Workshop road, Station Road, Minara Road, Clock Tower, will culminate at Teer Chowk Sukkur. The district administration has finalized security plan for the security of the faithful.