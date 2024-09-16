Monday, September 16, 2024
Ombudsman office provides relief to citizens

September 16, 2024
BAHAWALPUR  -  The office of Federal Ombudsman Bahawalpur provided relief to citizens against a number of complaints related to Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), SNGPL, State Life Insurance and others during the last eight months.  Talking to the media, Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office, Dr. Muhammad Zahid said the Office had been authorized powers to listen complaints against all federal government departments and agencies including utility providers.

 Thousands of complaints were lodged by citizens regarding their issues and problems pertaining to federal departments, especially utility providers which were resolved, he said.

He said the office of federal ombudsman Bahawalpur had been playing a remarkable role in resolving the problems of people.

He said that recently, on the directions of Federal Ombudsman Office, the State Life Insurance Company approved the claim of a citizen worth Rs 1,082,000.

