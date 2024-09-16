Zahid overshadows Jahandad as Markhors down Stallions in Champions Cup

LAHORE - UMT Markhors beat Allied Bank Stallions by 126 runs as the latter folded for 105 all out in 23.4 overs while chasing 232 runs in the fourth match of the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup on Sunday at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.Markhors will play their next match on 18 September against Dolphins. In a remarkable batting collapse the Stallions lost eight wickets for just 26 runs in a space of 54 balls as Zahid Mehmood (5-18) and Salman Ali Agha (3-21) ran through their batting line-up. Stallions were cruising at 79-2 requiring 153 runs from 211 balls but then lost their way. Zahid took just 4.4 overs to register his maiden List-A fiver-fer. Naseem Shah took first two wickets as Yasir Khan was caught behind in the 5th over while Shan Masood (19, 21b, 2x4s) chopped one on in 10th over to leave Stallions 52-2. Babar, the only Stallions batter other than Shan to enter double figures, looked in good touch for 45 off 44 balls accumulating eight boundaries but became Zahid’s first prey in 16th over. Earlier, Jahandad Khan’s career best List-A figures of 4-49 and Mehran Mumtaz’s 3-56 restricted the Markhors to 231 all out with 30 balls to spare. Markhors were reduced to 38-3 in in 8.2 overs with Fakhar Zaman (20, 24b, 2x4s), Mohammad Faizan (2, 8b) and Kamran Ghulam (11, 13b, 2x4s) back in the hut as Mohammad Ali, Jahandad and Abrar struck respectively, on regular intervals. Half-centuries from Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed brought the momentum back to the Markhors’ innings as the duo put on 65-run for the fifth-wicket partnership. Salman departed after scoring 51 off 72 balls with the help of three fours and one six with the scorecard reading 159-5. Iftikhar, batting at No.6, contributed 60 vital runs taking 66 balls as he hit eight boundaries.

Abdul Samad (37, 35b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Iftikhar’s joint stand of 62 for the sixth-wicket meant that Markhors crossed 200-run mark but with Samad holing Mehran to long-on at the score of 221, the Stallions then took no time to wrap up the innings. Markhors lost their last five wickets for mere 10 runs as they managed 231 in 45 overs.

Scores in Brief

UMT MARKHORS 231 all out, 45 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 60, Salman Ali Agha 51; Jahandad Khan 4-49, Mehran Mumtaz 3-56) beat ALLIED BANK STALLIONS 105 all out, 23.4 overs (Babar Azam 45, Shan Masood 19; Zahid Mehmood 5-18, Salman Ali Agha 3-21, Naseem Shah 2-24) by 126 runs.