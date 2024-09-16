Pak, China institutions set up teaching resource database

ISLAMABAD - Chinese universities, colleges, institutes and enterprises took participation in the developments of Major Standards of elder care health and wellness for Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Chinese side jointly developed curriculum standards, digital resources, practical training software and equipment, etc of the elder care major and established teaching resource database in collaboration with the Pakistani counterparts.

Now, this Sino-Pak cooperation has been promoted and applied in Pakistani colleges and universities. Taking it as an opportunity, the vista of cooperating further in smart elder care in a more refined, standardised and professional way for the two countries seems alluring.

According to the recognition certificates by Pakistan National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Pakistan Nursing & Midwifery Council (PNMC), faculty team members from China’s Jiangsu Vocational Institute of Commerce, Anhui Vocational College of City Management, Xuzhou Open University, Beijing Youth Politics College, Dezhou Vocational and Technical College, Changsha Social Work College, Guangxi Vocational & Technical College, Pingxiang Health Vocational College and ITMC Technology Co, Ltd and UNI Services International (Pvt) Limited contributed to developing the Major Standards.

There has long been close cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of standardisation.

In 2022, National Standardisation Administration of China (SAC) and Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation on mutual recognition of standards, provide support to each side in international standardization organisations such as ISO and IEC, enhance standardisation information exchange, etc, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.