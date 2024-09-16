Pakistan, Indonesian armed forces conclude Joint Counter-Terrorism Exercise 'Elang Strike-II'

A joint military exercise, "Elang Strike-II," was held between the Pakistan Army and Indonesian armed forces at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, according to a statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The week-long exercise, which began on September 8, 2024, focused on sharing counter-terrorism experience and training methods between the two nations, reinforcing their strong bilateral ties.

At the closing ceremony, the General Officer Commanding 17 Division served as the Chief Guest, with Indonesian Defence Attaché Colonel Budi Wirman in attendance.

The participating troops demonstrated exceptional professional excellence throughout the exercise.