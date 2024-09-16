Pakistan women set to face South Africa in historic T20I Series in Multan

LAHORE - The Multan Cricket Stadium is set to host its first-ever international T20I series as Pakistan women’s team, led by Fatima Sana, faces off against South Africa, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, in a three-match Bank Alfalah T20I series starting today (Monday).

The second and third T20Is will also take place at the same venue on September 18 and 20. The first and second matches will begin at 7:00 PM PST, while the final T20I is scheduled for a 10:00 AM start. This marks a historic moment for the Multan Cricket Stadium, which has previously hosted 11 ODIs and six Test matches.

This series serves as a crucial preparatory stage for both teams ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, set to take place next month in the UAE. South Africa, runners-up in the last ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, is visiting Pakistan for the second time in two years. Their previous tour included a white-ball series in Karachi, where Pakistan claimed a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I format.

To encourage fan support, stadium entry will be free, with spectators required to present their original ID cards for access. Pakistani fans can also catch the action live in high definition on A Sports, with live streaming available on the PCB’s official YouTube channel.

Following the series, South Africa will depart for the UAE on September 21, while Pakistan will follow on September 23. In the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan is grouped with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa will face Bangladesh, England, Scotland, and the West Indies.

Speaking to PCB Digital, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said: “Our players have been training hard, and this series against South Africa presents a perfect opportunity to fine-tune our preparations ahead of the World Cup. South Africa is a formidable team, and playing them will help us evaluate our strengths under pressure.”

She added, “We’re thrilled to be playing at the beautiful Multan Cricket Stadium, especially with it hosting its first-ever women’s T20I series. The support from our fans is always amazing, and with free entry, we hope to see a full house cheering for both teams.”

MATCHES SCHEDULE

16 Sep 1st T20I Multan Stadium 7pm

18 Sep 2nd T20I Multan Stadium 7pm

20 Sep 3rd T20I Multan Stadium 10am

PAKISTAN WOMEN’S SQUAD

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani.