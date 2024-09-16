Monday, September 16, 2024
“Thermopylae had its messenger of defeat—the Alamo had none.” –Stephen F. Austin

Past in Perspective
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Alamo, located in San Antonio, Texas, stands as a poignant symbol of courage and sacrifice. This historic site was originally a Spanish mission, later converted into a fortress during the Texas Revolution in 1836. The Battle of the Alamo, a pivotal event in Texan history, saw a small garrison of Texan defenders, including famous figures like Davy Crockett and Jim Bowie, valiantly hold out against Mexican forces led by General Santa Anna. Despite their ultimate defeat, the defenders’ bravery and determination became legendary, fuelling the Texan resolve for independence. Today, the Alamo remains a revered monument, honouring those who fought for freedom.

