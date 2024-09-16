Petition filed in Supreme Court against proposed constitutional amendment

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the government's proposed constitutional amendment. Senior lawyers Abid Zuberi, Shafqat Mehmood, Shahab Sarki, Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, Munir Kakar, and others have submitted the petition, naming the federal government, the provinces, the National Assembly, and the Senate as respondents.

The petition argues that the amendment undermines the separation of powers and judicial independence, requesting the Supreme Court to declare the amendment unconstitutional and halt the government's progress. It also calls for the amendment to be annulled and for judicial independence to be preserved.

The petitioners further request that, in the event the amendment is passed by parliament, the president be restrained from signing it into law.

Additionally, Hamid Khan, a former Supreme Court Bar Association president and prominent PTI member, announced a lawyers' movement against the proposed amendment, set to begin on September 19. Khan condemned the amendment and the potential establishment of a federal constitutional court, calling it a mockery of the constitution.