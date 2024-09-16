PM Shehbaz lauds Pakistan MMA for hosting global event, nurturing champions

LAHORE - Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has hosted a special ceremony in honor of the Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Federation’s outstanding contributions to the nation’s sports landscape. The gathering celebrated the federation’s leadership, spearheaded by President Omar Ahmed, and the extraordinary achievements of Pakistan’s athletes, including Asian MMA gold medalists Eman Khan and Bano Butt, alongside the Brave 85 winners. At the heart of the event was a recognition of the Pakistan MMA Federation’s monumental success in organizing the largest sporting event in the country’s history. Under the guidance of Omar Ahmed, the federation brought together over 300 athletes from 18 countries for the Brave 85 competition—a milestone that was broadcast to 144 countries, translated into 22 languages, and reached an impressive 40 million households worldwide. This unprecedented exposure highlighted Pakistan’s emergence as a key player on the global MMA stage. During the ceremony, the PM lauded the federation’s efforts in hosting the international event without any government financial support, showcasing a new model of a self-sustaining sports economy. He compared MMA’s rising prominence to cricket’s deep-rooted cultural significance in Pakistan, acknowledging the federation’s potential to elevate Pakistan’s profile in global sports. Omar Ahmed, in his remarks, outlined the federation’s vision for MMA’s future in Pakistan. He emphasized that MMA can play a pivotal role in youth development, not only through physical and mental health benefits but also as a powerful tool for deradicalization. By engaging youth in competitive sports, MMA can provide an alternative path to extremism and channel their energies toward national glory. The PM expressed his full support for the Pakistan MMA Federation, praising its dedication and professionalism in organizing such a landmark event. He also acknowledged the federation’s ability to execute the event with limited resources, describing it as a blueprint for other sports organizations in Pakistan to follow.”Pakistan MMA Federation’s success story is one of resilience, passion, and vision,” the PM said. “This event has shown the world what Pakistan is capable of—creating champions and hosting world-class events.”