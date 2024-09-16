Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

RAWALPINDI - Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), which will be observed with religious fervor and reverence on September 17. Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), which will be observed with religious fervor and reverence on September 17. More than 5,000 police officers and jawans will be deployed for security duties across the city. Additionally, over 450 officers and traffic wardens will manage traffic flow effectively. According to City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, “Security arrangements have been made for 108 processions, including the central main procession. For the central procession, more than 2,400 officers will be on duty, while over 2,600 officers will be assigned to guard the other 107 processions.” “Walk-through gates will be installed at the entry points of the processions, and all participants will undergo thorough body searches before entering.” “Snipers will be deployed on rooftops to monitor the situation closely. To further ensure safety, streets, roads, and routes leading to the procession will be sealed,” he informed. “All police stations will be actively involved in providing security and patrolling during the processions,” the CPO emphasized. “All available resources are being utilized to ensure foolproof security for Eid Milad-un-Nabi,” he added. APP