Polio drive success: over 98pc of ICT children vaccinated

ISLAMABAD - As the anti-polio vaccination drive concluded in the Federal Capital, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon highlighted the dedication of polio workers, security personnel, and parents in achieving a major milestone in the fight against polio. Chairing a meeting, the DC praised the efforts of polio workers and security personnel for their key role in the anti-polio campaign’s success. The DC informed that more than 98% of the targeted children received the anti-polio vaccine during the drive, marking significant progress in the district’s efforts to eliminate the disease. Memon also recognized the vital role played by parents in ensuring their children were vaccinated, saying their support had been crucial in the success of the campaign. He acknowledged the hard work of both the polio workers and security teams who ensured that the campaign went smoothly. “Looking ahead, the district administration is focused on fine-tuning its strategy to completely eradicate polio,” he informed. “With continued cooperation from parents and the ongoing efforts of health workers, the goal of making Islamabad polio-free is within reach,” Memon emphasized.