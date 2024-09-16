Monday, September 16, 2024
President EFP attends LCCI elections campaign

September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Tahir Javaid Malik, President of the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), attended the  Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Elections Campaign for the PIAF Founders LBF Alliance held at a local hotel. His participation highlights the significance of collaboration between employers’ organisations and business alliances in the region.

The PIAF Founders LBF Alliance is a prominent group in LCCI elections, often focusing on the business community’s concerns, economic policies and the promotion of trade and industry.

