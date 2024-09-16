Monday, September 16, 2024
President Zardari mourns Sardar Sarfraz Domki's death

Web Desk
12:42 PM | September 16, 2024
National

President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki, the Minister for Local Government of Balochistan.

In his message, President Zardari extended his condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers for the departed soul. He acknowledged the significant contributions of Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki in the field of politics, praising his dedicated service.

The President’s statement reflects the respect and appreciation for Domki’s role in the political landscape of Balochistan.

