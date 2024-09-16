PTI Chairman rejects leaked constitutional amendment draft

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has voiced strong opposition to the recently leaked draft of the constitutional amendment, deeming it unacceptable. Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Barrister Gohar criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the draft.

He disclosed that his party had not been provided access to the draft and had requested a copy for review. He condemned the leaked draft, highlighting concerns over provisions that allow for the forced transfer of judges and potential resignation if they refuse. This, he argued, would severely restrict the judiciary’s independence.

Barrister Gohar also expressed concerns about the draft’s impact on the Supreme Court's powers, questioning the operation of parallel courts. He emphasized that all political parties should have been consulted on the proposed amendments and criticized the process for lacking a presented draft for consensus-building.