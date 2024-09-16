Monday, September 16, 2024
Punjab govt committed to people’s welfare

APP
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -  Chairman Ushr & Zakat Council and Member Provincial Assembly of PML-N Rana Munawar Ghous Khan said on Sunday the Punjab government was committed to welfare of people, and all resources would be utilized for the purpose. Talking to APP, he said the Chief minister Punjab was taking exemplary measures to make the province prosperous, and launched various development projects in this regard.  He said after assuming the charge of his office, he visited Zakat & Ushr district offices of Sargodha division and reviewed the performance. He directed the officers to make sure transparency in providing Zakat to deserving people. On the occasion, Youth Coordinator PML N tehsil Sillanwali Rana Kaleem and Social team In-charge of PML-N PP 78 Rana Tehseen were also present.

