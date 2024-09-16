Punjab health minister announces evening OPDs at THQ, DHQ hospitals

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, has announced the initiation of evening outpatient departments (OPDs) at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) and District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals in Lahore starting from next month. This decision comes following directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare services in the province.

The announcement was made during a meeting held on Sunday at the Health Department, where the minister discussed the enhancement of healthcare facilities at Raiwind and Ghaziabad THQ hospitals. Several key decisions were taken to ensure the performance of these hospitals is improved.

Imran Nazir also revealed plans to implement a Queue Management System (QMS) in all hospitals across the province, starting in phases, to streamline patient management. He instructed that all beds at Raiwind Hospital be replaced immediately with new ones and committed to conducting weekly reviews of the hospital’s performance to ensure continuous improvements.

Further announcements included the appointment of anesthesiologists at DHQ and THQ hospitals, and the introduction of a daily reporting system for doctors’ duty schedules during evening and night shifts to the Health Department. Additionally, city dispensaries will undergo a major revamp, with consultants to be appointed to improve patient care.

To manage patient load more effectively, a referral system will be implemented according to established protocols, with audits scheduled every three months to evaluate its effectiveness. Committees comprising local dignitaries, in consultation with elected representatives, will also be formed to help improve hospital operations. The minister directed the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) to increase the number of nurses at Ghaziabad Hospital and submit a development plan for its expansion.

The meeting was attended by MPA Malik Waheed, CEO PHFMC Barak Allah, CEO Health Lahore Dr. Zohaib Hassan, MS Raiwind Hospital Dr. Sharmeen, and MS Ghaziabad Hospital Dr. Aqeel.