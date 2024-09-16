Reforms imperative to provide speedy justice to masses: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that reforms were essential to provide speedy justice to the people. Talking to the journalists here, the minister assured that any legislation to be done in the collective interest of the nation.

The minister remarked that many decades were passed to solve the cases in the judiciary and it was imperative to take measures for providing speedy justice to the people. He said all coalition parties had representation in the special committee constituted for this purpose.

He said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had talked about the Charter of Democracy to reform judicial system.

“Any amendment in matters of national concern should benefit the entire Pakistani nation,” he opined.

He maintained that due to legal lacunae, many times the cause list was not issued, notices were not served and orders were issued. There should be a balanced system to maintain balance in this regard, he observed.

The government was positive about the number game, he said adding Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam emir Maulana Fazlur Rahman was an old ally and partner. He asked the media to wait a little to get good news in this regard.

Tarar ruled out any “person-specific” legislation, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensure speedy justice for the people of Pakistan.

“This impression is wrong that there is any person-specific legislation as we are legislating for only the greater good of the masses,” he stressed.

“All parties are unanimous to ensure speedy justice for the people at their doorstep,” the minister remarked.

To a query, he said the government would complete its numbers in both the Houses for the new legislation.

He said the meeting of a special committee which comprised allied parties was underway. The reforms were of the national importance and the Cabinet would meet shortly on this matter.

Tarar highlighting the critical nature of the discussion on the constitutional amendment said all political parties and their legal experts were taken on the board which had caused a little delay in proceeding with the legislation.

The minister said the constitutional amendment was a serious matter, and each and every provision was being perused carefully.

Besides, legal experts’ opinions were being sought at every provision to ensure that all aspects were taken into consideration thoroughly.

“This is a critical and sensitive issue,” he said, adding the comprehensive political consultation was imperative to proceed with this matter further.

The minister said the government and its allied parties were already engaged in discussions, while Maulana Fazlur Rehman was consulting with opposition parties on the draft amendment. “Legal experts from all political parties are involved in this process as their opinions hold significant weight,” he added.

He said efforts were being made to get consensus among all political parties for the benefit of the people.

The minister recalled that access to justice for all was agreed in the Charter of Democracy.

He said Parliament, as the supreme institution under the 1973 Constitution, has the authority to amend both laws and the Constitution. “The objective of these comprehensive discussions are to reach a decision that empowers the people and strengthens the country.”

“Though there has been some delay, it is due to the comprehensive nature of the discussions,” he said, adding the efforts were underway to finalise the amendment, with hopes to conclude it soon.

“Once the consultations are complete, the draft will be shared with the media,” he noted.

“Today is a democracy day in Pakistan and this is the beauty of democracy that all political parties are part of this consultative process,” the minister remarked.

He expressed his gratitude to the media for their coverage of the consultative process on the constitutional amendment.