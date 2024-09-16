Monday, September 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rubina Khalid lauds Sindh Govt decision to abolish birth certificate fee

APP
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Sunday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister of Sindh and the cabinet members for approving the abolition of the birth certificate fee for children in Sindh. She welcomed this decision, which was made during a recent Sindh Cabinet meeting, recognizing its positive impact on the province’s underprivileged families. On Chairperson Rubina Khalid’s instructions, Director General BISP Sindh, Zulfikar Ali Shaikh, engaged in various discussions with key figures such as Provincial Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab. These meetings focused on resolving the challenges hindering the issuance of birth certificates and B-forms to the registered beneficiaries of BISP. The birth certificate is a crucial document for obtaining a B-form, which is essential for children’s re-certification surveys and access to educational scholarships.

PTI rejects proposed constitutional amendments

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1726372881.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024