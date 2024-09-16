Saleema Imtiaz becomes first Pakistani women to join ICC Development Panel

LAHORE - Saleema Imtiaz has become the first Pakistani woman to be appointed to the prestigious ICC International Panel of Development Umpires. This nomination qualifies her to officiate in women’s bilateral international matches and ICC Women’s Events, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan’s representation in international cricket officiating. Saleema, the mother of Pakistan women’s cricketer Kainat Imtiaz, began her umpiring career in 2008 with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Women’s Umpires Panel. Over the years, she has built a stellar portfolio, officiating at several high-profile events, including the 2022 and 2024 ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the 2023 ACC Emerging Women’s Cup in Hong Kong. Recently, she was part of the playing control team for the ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 in Kuala Lumpur. Her elevation to the ICC panel highlights her status as a trailblazer in Pakistan’s cricket history. Saleema’s first international on-field appointment will be during the upcoming Pakistan-South Africa women’s T20I series in Multan. She will be joined by Nasir Hussain from the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires, with Humairah Farah serving as the third umpire, and Muhammad Javed Malik, from the PCB International Panel, acting as match referee. In her statement, Saleema expressed: “This achievement is the culmination of years of hard work and personal sacrifices. It is not just a win for me but for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan. I hope my success inspires more women to pursue their dreams in cricket.” At 53, Saleema’s historic accomplishment sets a powerful precedent for future generations of women in cricket, while further highlighting the PCB’s commitment to promoting women’s roles in the sport. Additionally, the PCB has confirmed its match officials for the 2024-25 cricket season.

Four umpires—Ahmed Shahab, Khalid Mehmood Sr., Rana Muhammad Arshad, and Qaiser Waheed—have been promoted to the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires, with Qaiser replacing the retiring Shozab Raza. From the development panel, Anser Mahmood, Jamshid Iqbal, Naseer Ahmed, and Zeeshan Arif have been elevated to the supplementary panel.