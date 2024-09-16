Senator Hidayatullah elected Senate body chairman

ISLAMABAD - Senator Hidayatullah Khan was elected unopposed as chairman of the Senate Committee on Narcotics Control at the Parliament House here on Sunday.

A meeting of the Senate Committee on Narcotics Control was convened to elect its chairperson as contemplated by Rule 184(1) of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012, according to a press release. Senator Hidayatullah Khan was nominated for the position by Senator Ashraf Ali Jatoi and seconded by Senator Bilal Ahmed Khan.

The newly-elected chairman thanked the committee members for reposing confidence in him and assured them that committee will work as a team to curb the rapidly growing menace in the country. The committee members congratulated Senator Hidayatullah, expressing confidence in him and extending full support and cooperation for smooth running of the committee.

The meeting was attended by Senators Abdul Shakoor Khan, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.