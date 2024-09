KARACHI - The body of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was discovered on the second floor of the barracks at Nabi Bukhsh Police Station in Karachi after three days. The deceased has been identified as Ghulam Sarwar, aged 50. He was performing his duties as an investigating officer at the Preedy Police Station in Karachi. Local authorities have moved the body to a hospital to determine the cause of death. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.