Sindh makes biometric verification mandatory for vehicle transactions

The Sindh government has announced a new policy requiring biometric verification for the registration and transfer of vehicles in the province. The policy, introduced by Sindh Excise Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, aims to enhance transparency and prevent illegal transactions and fraud within the Excise Department.

The biometric verification process will be implemented in three phases:

1. Phase One: Starting from July 1st, biometric verification will be mandatory for the registration of new vehicles.

2. Phase Two: Effective from November 1st, it will be required for individuals purchasing vehicles.

3. Phase Three: Both buyers and sellers will need to undergo biometric verification.

Minister Memon emphasized that this initiative is a step towards increasing transparency and improving the integrity of vehicle transactions. He stated, “This is just the beginning” and highlighted that the new system will help curb illegal transfers and fraud.

Citizens can complete the biometric verification process at NADRA e-facilitation centers or their respective district excise offices.

The policy is part of a broader effort by Minister Memon to modernize the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department. Earlier in August, he directed the implementation of vehicle registration at showrooms to ease the process for citizens. Additionally, the second phase of issuing premium number plates will soon commence, with 50 numbers to be issued as part of a fundraising event for flood victims.

This new biometric requirement represents a significant reform in Sindh’s vehicle registration and transfer processes, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing administrative transparency and efficiency.