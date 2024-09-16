Snake captured from Karachi University

KARACHI - A snake was recently spotted near the nursery quarters of Karachi University, prompting a swift response from Rescue 1122. A spokesman reported that after receiving the complaint, they dispatched a snake-catching team that successfully captured the snake from a room. The snake is expected to be handed over to the horticulture department. Meanwhile, there has been a noticeable rise in incidents of snake and dog bites in the Qambar district of Sindh. A report from District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) revealed that 620 cases of dog bites and 12 snake bites were registered in one month. Among the injured were Zahid (10 years old), Shafiq (12), Inayat (35), and Ulfat (38). All victims received anti-rabies vaccines and first aid at DHQ Hospital before being allowed to return home. Local residents have expressed concern over the increasing number of these incidents and have appealed to the authorities for effective measures to curb them in the future.